Diesel consumption falls 17% sequentially in May

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The domestic consumption of diesel during May fell by 17.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis to 1.99 million tonnes, according to data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.
The consumption of petrol also fell by 16.6 per cent during the month to 1.77 million tonnes. The consumption of LPG grew by 2.6 per cent month-on-month to 2.17 million tonnes.
On a year-on-year basis, diesel demand rose marginally for the month under review by 1 per cent, despite the nationwide lockdown in May last year. Petrol demand rose by 12 per cent, but LPG demand fell by 5.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
This is the second consecutive month-on-month fall in consumption of diesel and petrol, which had declined by 7.5 and 13 per cent respectively during April.
Having kept the retail prices stable in April even as Brent crude had inched upwards, oil marketing companies resumed hiking the rates in May after the completion of elections in various states. Meanwhile, Brent crude rose from $65 per barrel to $70 per barrel during May as the global economy continued its recovery.
In Delhi, the retail price of diesel during May rose by ₹4.42 to ₹80.73 per litre, while the petrol price rose by ₹3.73 to ₹94.23 per litre. Both the Brent crude and retail diesel and petrol prices have continued rising in June 2021.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...