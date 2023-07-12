The Centre has extended the tenure of the Committee on Digital Competition Law (that had been set up to recommend a draft of the proposed Digital Competition Law) by one more month.

The inter-ministerial panel’s earlier extended tenure was to end on July 5. Now the Corporate Affairs Ministry, has given one more month, a member of this panel said.

Indications are that the much anticipated bill on the proposed Digital Competition Law is unlikely to be moved in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

It maybe recalled that CDCL was constituted in February 2023 to frame draft Digital Competition Law, which will seek to bring digital gatekeepers including AI platforms under the ex-ante framework to be introduced through this legislation.

While the 10-member CDCL, which has invitees from six Ministries and other government departments, was initially given three months to submit its report, the tenure of the panel was subsequently extended twice by a month. The latest is the third extension for the panel.

CDCL recommendations

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has been convened for July 20. Indications are that the government may expose the recommendations of CDCL for public comments before introducing a specific bill on Digital Competition law in Parliament. This could mean that the proposed Digital Competition Law may not get enacted in the Monsoon Session.

The recently appointed Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson Ravneet Kaur told businessline in an interview last month that CDCL is in the process of drafting the Digital Competition Law.

While most of the big tech is not in favour of ex-ante measures, the start-ups want the government to quickly introduce them in the statute book to safeguard the interests of the domestic startup ecosystem.

The government as part of vision for Digital India expects the digital economy of the country to touch $1 trillion by 2025-26.

The MCA had on February 6 constituted a 10-member inter-ministerial committee to examine the need for a separate law on competition in digital markets.

The panel had been among other things, tasked to prepare a draft Digital Competition Act.

Terms of reference

The panel’s terms of reference include a review as to whether existing provisions of the Competition Act 2002 and the rules and regulations framed thereunder are sufficient to deal with the challenges that have emerged from the digital economy and to examine the need for an ex-ante regulatory mechanism for digital markets through separate legislation.

The Standing Committee on Finance had in its 53rd report titled Anti- competitive practices by big tech companies’ suggested an ex-ante framework to regulate ‘Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries’ (SIDIs) under a new Digital Competition Act.

This signals a new era of ex-ante frameworks, meant to cover only SIDIs in digital markets, marking a significant exit from the existing sector-agnostic framework which covers all market players, said competition law experts.

‘Wait and watch’ approach

Recently experts had underscored the need for India to take a cautious approach in introducing ex-ante framework and had suggested that India would do well to take a “wait and watch” approach before going in for such a framework.

It is crucial to analyse the objectives that policymakers seek to achieve by introducing ex-ante regimes, the challenges that may be associated with these frameworks and international guidance on the subject. Further, it is necessary to discuss the implications of these frameworks for the start-up economy, facilitation of competition at downstream levels, catalysing innovation and ensuring the protection of consumer interests, they said.

Infact, the Digital Competition Law will bring obligations on big firms even without their doing anything wrong.

Experts also stressed the need to ensure that ex-ante frameworks do not overlap or conflict with other areas of policy, for instance, the proposed Digital India Act and the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022.