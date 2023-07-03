The much anticipated Bill on the proposed Digital Competition law is unlikely to be moved in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament as MCA is set to grant another month’s extension to the tenure of the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL).

It maybe recalled that CDCL was constituted in February 2023 to frame the draft Digital Competition law, which will seek to bring digital gatekeepers including AI platforms under the ex-ante framework to be introduced through this legislation.

While the 10-member CDCL, which also has invitees from six ministries and other government departments, was initially given three months to submit its report, the tenure of the panel was subsequently extended twice by a month.

Finetuning required

The digital panel was to submit its report by July 5, but now indications are that MCA would further extend its tenure by one more month till early August 2023 as some more finetuning of the draft Bill is required, sources said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has been convened for July 20. Indications are that the government may expose the recommendations of CDCL for public comments before introducing a specific Bill on Digital Competition law in Parliament. This could mean that the proposed Digital Competition law may not get enacted in the monsoon session.

The recently appointed Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson Ravneet Kaur had told businessline in an interview last month that CDCL is in the process of drafting the Digital Competition Law.

While most of the Big Tech is not in favour of ex-ante measures, the start-ups want the government to quickly introduce them in the statute book to safeguard the interests of the domestic start-up ecosystem. The government as part of vision for Digital India expects the digital economy of the country to touch $1 trillion by 2025-26.

The MCA had on February 6 constituted a 10-member inter-ministerial committee to examine the need for a separate law on competition in digital markets. The panel had been, among other things, tasked to prepare a draft Digital Competition Act.

The Panel’s terms of reference include a review as to whether existing provisions of the Competition Act 2002 and the rules and regulations framed thereunder are sufficient to deal with the challenges that have emerged from the digital economy and to examine the need for an ex-ante regulatory mechanism for digital markets through separate legislation.

Ex-ante framework

The Standing Committee on Finance had in its 53rd report titled ‘Anti- competitive practices by big tech companies’ suggested an ex-ante framework to regulate ‘Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries’ (SIDIs) under a new Digital Competition Act.

This signals a new era of ex-ante frameworks, meant to cover only SIDIs in digital markets, marking a significant exit from the existing sector-agnostic framework which covers all market players, said competition law experts.

It is crucial to analyse the objectives that policymakers seek to achieve by introducing ex-ante regimes, the challenges that may be associated with these frameworks and international guidance on the subject. Further, it is necessary to discuss the implications of these frameworks for the start-up economy, facilitation of competition at downstream levels, catalysing innovation, and ensuring the protection of consumer interests, they said.

Experts also stressed the need to ensure that ex-ante frameworks do not overlap or conflict with other areas of policy, for instance, the proposed Digital India Act and the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022.

Already, two Central Ministries — Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) — are vying with each other over regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is a transformative technology. However, their approaches to regulation of AI are diametrically opposite with MCA through Digital Competition law only looking for potential harm (ex-ante) and MeitY looking at actual harm to users.

Infact, the Digital Competition law will bring obligations on big tech firms even without their doing anything wrong.