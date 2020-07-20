Digital drive: Ship registration process goes online

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
In a digitalisation drive, the government has made ship registrations online, pledging to complete the entire process within seven days,. Earlier this exercise used to take up to one year.
“Everything is online now. Within seven days, if all the documents are in order, the ship will be registered,” said Captain Daniel Joseph, nautical surveyor in the Directorate-General of Shipping, the country’s maritime administration.
It will help promote ease of doing business because ship owners were finding it difficult to get their ships registered. There was no transparency, everything was manual and the entire process used to take three months to one year, he added.
Two ships — Sagar Energy owned by S S Offshore and Blossom owned by Seven Islands Shipping — have been registered through the online mode. Two more ships are in the process of being registered digitally.
Registering a ship in India typically goes through 7-8 processes, with each taking as much as 30 days. There was no timeline for any of the processes.
Now, each of these processes will be completed within a timeline of 24 hours.
A ship will be allotted a call sign name and call sign number which are to be carved on the ship within a day. Then, the ship owner can call for survey and within 24 hours, the survey will be completed and a certificate will be issued online.
Once that is done, the ship owner can go for tonnage certificate. This can also be applied online and it will be issued within 24 hours.
After the tonnage certificate is issued, the certificate of inspection has to be obtained for the vessel.
“Like this, step-by-step, everything will be done within seven days,” Joseph stated.
Ship owners are not required to visit the ship registrar’s office in the mercantile marine department attached to the DG Shipping for registering their ships.
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...