Direct tax buoyancy has surged to 2.52 in FY22, which is the highest in 15 years and the second highest in the last 22 years, data complied by the Central Board of Direct Taxes showed. Further, it highlighted that total collections went up more than 1.5 times between 2013-14 and 2022-23

According to Time Series data for 22 years beginning Fiscal Year 2000-21, the highest tax buoyancy of 2.59 was recorded in FY03, while it turned negative (-1.21) in FY20, due mainly to the pandemic.

As both GDP growth and the tax growth rate in FY21 were negative, tax buoyancy has not been computed for that year. As both nominal GDP and tax collection showed very high growth, with base effect one of the key reasons, buoyancy surged in FY22.

Also read: FY23 direct tax collection tops BE by over 17%

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) working paper, prepared by Paolo Dudine and Joao Tovar Jalles, says tax buoyancy is a measure of the responsiveness of tax revenues to growth in nominal GDP and to discretionary changes in tax policies. It is the ratio of percentage change in gross tax revenue to percentage change in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the previous year.

Further, it said, tax buoyancy is crucial for tax policy formulation and design for three reasons. First, tax buoyancy illustrates the role that revenue policy plays in ensuring fiscal sustainability in the long run, and in stabilising the economy over the business cycle in the short run. Second, if the government keeps tax mobilisation in line with economic activity, estimating individual tax buoyancy helps identify weak and strong spots in the revenue system. And, third, knowing which structural factors are likely to affect buoyancy, helps anticipate how all the above considerations would change as the economy develops.

State wise collection

Data showed that Maharashtra led the States and Union Territories in overall collection. There was a big gap between the top ranked state and second placed Delhi. In fact, the gap between the second and third placed state (Karnataka) is shrinking. Officials say as Maharashtra houses most traditional institutions, and that too in large numbers, its dominance in collection will remain. At the same time, Bengaluru is home to new age companies, so collection is picking up.

Last 10 years

Another set of data shows that net Direct Tax Collections have increased by 160 per cent to Rs 16.61 lakh crore in FY 23 from Rs 6.39 lakh crore in FY14. During the same period gross Direct Tax Collections increased by around 173 per cent to Rs 19.69 lakh crore in FY23, from Rs 7.21 lakh crore in FY 14

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit