Direct tax mop-up at ₹7.52-lakh cr in Apr-January

The government has collected over ₹7.52-lakh crore as direct taxes till January 31 of the current fiscal, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. The Revised Estimate (RE) has pegged the target for collection of direct taxes for the current fiscal, which ends on March 31, at ₹11.70-lakh crore. “The total amount collected under direct tax collection, as on January 31, 2020 is ₹7,52,472 crore,” Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Direct Tax includes corporate and income tax. He said the last advance tax instalment is due in March 2020, and hence it is little premature to predict the final collection of direct taxes for the current year at this stage.