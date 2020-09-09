Direct tax refunds from April till date exceed ₹1-lakh crore

Dyson Corale: Straight as a pin and ready to go
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
Personal income-tax and corporate tax refunds have crossed the ₹1-lakh crore mark this fiscal.
“The CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) has issued refunds of over ₹1,01,308 crore to more than 27.55 lakh taxpayers between April 1,2020 and September 8, 2020,” a Finance Ministry statement said. This includes personal income-tax refunds of ₹30,768 crore for over 25.83 lakh assesses. Corporate tax refunds of ₹70,540 crore have been issued in over 1.71 lakh cases.
Income-tax refunds arise when taxes paid are higher than the actual tax liability (including interest). It could be in the form of advance tax, self-assessment tax, tax deducted at source or foreign tax credit. There is no separate procedure to claim an income-tax refund — one can claim it by filing the return of income in the usual manner.
A taxpayer is supposed to ensure that the return is electronically verified through Aadhaar number OTP, EVC generated through bank account or physically verified by posting the signed ITR-V (acknowledgement) to the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) within 120 days of filing the return.
Normally, a taxpayer has a time limit of 120 days from the date of return filing to verify his/her returns. The earlier one gets the verification done, the earlier the CPC will process the returns. Once the returns are processed by the CPC at the primary level for arithmetical errors, etc, the refunds are issued.
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
Google on Tuesday launched the latest version of its operating system, the Android 11. The new update has a ...
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Tata Elxsi Limited, at its high point yesterday, marked ₹1,226.6 – its highest price in almost ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100107011301145 Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...