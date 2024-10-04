The Director General of Shipping has issued advisory for seafarers, employers /vessel-owners on calling to Iranian ports in light of the Iran-Israel war.

Quoting the advisory issued by the External Affairs Ministry, the DG Shipping said the announcement also applies to seafarers, their employers and ship owners who may be planning travel or indulge and associate in operations involving ports in Iran.

Seafarers are advised not to sign on or off from any ports in Iran as the safety and security of seafarers are of paramount interest. Employers are strongly encouraged to reschedule crew change processes to alternative ports in order to avoid any unforeseen consequences and safeguard the life and property. Any prior commitments and obligations with respect to crew changes in Iran should be immediately re-evaluated and postponed forthwith, the advisory signed by Capt Daniel J Joseph, Deputy Director General of Shipping, said.

Security measures

For the seafarers currently stationed in Iran, it is crucial to restrict movements and avoid unnecessary travel. Always stay informed about local conditions and be vigilant. Ensure that you remain in contact with the Indian High Commission in Iran and keep them informed at all times of your movements.

Given the unpredictable situation, vessel-owners and the vessel agents are also advised to avoid berthing vessels at ports in Iran, as far as possible and practicable to prevent any potential risks or uncertainties that could affect the safety and integrity of the vessel and its crew on board. Also, they are encouraged to consider alternative ports for loading / discharging operations and may also consider rescheduling the same till the situation improves.

Vessel-owners, vessel managers and all concerned parties are advised to enhance security measures on board to prevent any unforeseen incidents, including but not limited to maintaining a higher state of readiness, ensuring all security equipment is operational and safety drills be conducted thereof.