Disciplinary Committee overhaul: Standing Committee on Finance endorses proposed revamp as per CA Bill

In what could be a blow to the three professional bodies of CA, Cost Accountants and Company Secretary Institutes, the Standing Committee on Finance headed by Jayant Sinha has endorsed the proposed revamp of the composition of the Board of Discipline and Disciplinary Committee in these institutes as outlined in the crucial amendment Bill that was introduced in December last year.

This Bill — The Chartered Accountants, The Cost and Works Accountants and The Company Secretaries (amendment) Bill 2021 — had, among other things, diluted the representation of the professional bodies in the composition of the respective disciplinary committees. It had also proposed the appointment of a non-CA member as the Presiding officer of the Disciplinary Committee.

In its report tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Parliamentary Panel has rejected the CA Institute’s request seeking a re-look at the provision regarding the composition of disciplinary committee and the Board of Discipline.

“While believing that the proposed amendments do not take away the professional autonomy of the three institutes in any significant manner, the Committee are inclined to endorse the same without any modification. The members of the Disciplinary bodies may thus be appointed as proposed in the Bill“, the standing committee report said.

The Panel felt that while the autonomy and independence of the professional institutes should not be interfered with unnecessarily, the integrity associated with financial reporting cannot be diminished in any way since it reflects business standards and financial robustness for the entire country. There seems to be, however, some divergence in the interpretation of the proposed amendment between the Corporate Affairs Ministry and the ICAI, the Panel report noted.

This tabling of the Panel report would now pave the way for the Government to enact the proposed Bill in the current form and revamp the disciplinary mechanism of the three institutes. Indications are the Bill will get enacted in the ongoing Budget session itself.

It may be recalled that post the introduction of the Bill in December 2021, the CA Institute had contended that the disciplinary committee revamp, proposed in the Bill, was not the best outcome for it and therefore required a re-look. It had, in particular, opposed the appointment of a non-CA as the Presiding officer of the Disciplinary Committee.

However, the Parliamentary Panel has not gone with the CA Institute’s plea on this front.

The Bill is being seen as a blow to the professional institutes as it takes away their powers to guide the outcomes in disciplinary mechanism.

Per the Bill, the Presiding Officer of the Disciplinary Committee would be a non-member of the Institute, which would mean that the Presidents of these bodies can no longer be the Presiding officer.

From the current situation where the five-member disciplinary committee includes three Institute nominees, including the President, and two government nominees, the Bill moots a shift to two Institute members and three non-members including the Presiding Officer appointed by the government.

The blow has, however, been somewhat softened by allowing the selection of the Presiding Officer from a panel recommended by the Council of the Institutes.

Coordination Committee mooted

The Bill seeks to constitute a Coordination Committee for the development and harmony of the three professions of chartered accountants, company secretaries and cost accountants. The Parliamentary Panel has recommended that the Committee should be chaired by an eminent person from industry, business or finance (who is not a Member of the three institutes ) instead of the Secretary of Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The MCA Secretary can be a member of the Coordination Committee and the Chairman of the Committee can be nominated by the Central government out of a panel of eminent persons prepared and provided by the respective Councils, the Parliamentary Panel has suggested.

Action against erring firms

The Standing Committee on Finance has also endorsed the amendment in the Bill to include firms under the purview of the disciplinary mechanism.

The Bill sought to empower the three accounting bodies — the CA Institute, the Company Secretaries Institute and the Cost Accountants Institute — to take disciplinary action against erring firms also.