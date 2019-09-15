Discoms’ dues to power firms rise 57% in July

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
The outstanding dues of distribution utilities twoards power producers have risen by over 57 per cent to ₹73,748 crore in July this year, as compared to the same month last year, showing stress in the sector.
According to the PRAAPTI portal, distribution companies (Discoms) owed a total of ₹46,779 crore to power generation companies in July 2018. The portal was launched in May 2018 to bring transparency in power purchase transactions between generators and discoms.
The total overdue amount this July, which was not cleared even after 60 days of grace period offered by generators, stood at ₹54,342 crore as against ₹30,331 crore in the same month in 2018.
In order to give relief to power generation companies, the Centre has enforced a payment security mechanism from August 1. Under this mechanism, Discoms are required to open letters of credit for getting power supply.
The data on the portal indicates that the outstanding as well as overdue amount has increased over the preceding month. In June 2019, the total outstanding on discoms was ₹69,905 crore, while the total overdue amount was ₹51,748 crore.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
Last week, the Sensex and the Nifty advanced over 1 per cent, backed by buying interest
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports