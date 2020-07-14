Disinflation in WPI narrows sharply in June

How Covid-19 has disrupted shipping operations and seafarers' lives
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The disinflation in headline Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) narrowed sharply in June 2020 at (-) 1.80 per cent, from a deflation of 3.21 per cent in May 2020. In June last year, WPI inflation stood at 2.02 per cent.
The smaller disinflation in fuel and power, led by mineral oils, was the chief driver of the uptrend displayed by the headline WPI print in June.
Food articles inflation for June came in at 2.4 per cent as against 7.33 per cent in the same month last year, official data released on Tuesday showed. In May, food articles inflation stood at 1.13 per cent.
In fuel and power basket, the disinflation was 13.60 per cent as against (-)2.11 per cent in June last year. In May, the disinflation was at 19.83 per cent.
Manufacturing products inflation for the month under review stood at 0.08 per cent (1.02 per cent in June 2019). In May 2020, manufactured products deflation stood at 0.42 per cent.
Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings, said that all the three segments of WPI are showing higher inflation than before, although fuel and agriculture are in a deflationary situation.
“The level of negative growth was lower than earlier. This means the deflation is getting reversed gradually. Manufacturing has turned slightly positive. This is good news for manufacturing. Overall the indication is very soon WPI inflation will be positive rather than negative seen all these time,” Sabnavis told BusinessLine.
Now that CPI has also come higher, there is a likelihood of RBI taking a pause. Interest rates have already come down, there is lot of liquidity and it makes sense to pauseand see how things pan out, he added.
Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA, said that the smaller disinflation in the headline and core WPI, as well as a CPI inflation print in excess of the medium-term target range, are unlikely to outweigh growth concerns when the MPC meets on the course of monetary policy.
The divergence between the food inflation at the wholesale and retail level narrowed considerably while remaining substantial in June, pointing to the continued varied dynamics driving food prices as the country emerges from the lockdown.
With vegetable prices rising sharply in the recent weeks, the uptick in wholesale food inflation may continue in July, she said.
Higher vegetable prices and a stabilisation of crude oil prices at moderate levels are expected to contribute toward a further narrowing of the disinflation in the WPI in July , Nayar said.
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
If one considers the adjusted book value, the asking price of the FPO is not cheap, given the weak finances of ...
The stock of Tech Mahindra witnessed sluggish price action last week. But on Friday, the stock took support of ...
Buyers can take or give delivery by paying premium; no margin or other extra cost
An unrelenting Covid-19 gives the metal more room to move higher
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...