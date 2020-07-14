Disinflation in WPI narrows sharply in June

The disinflation in headline Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) narrowed sharply in June 2020 at (-) 1.80 per cent, from a deflation of 3.21 per cent in May 2020. In June last year, WPI inflation stood at 2.02 per cent.

The smaller disinflation in fuel and power, led by mineral oils, was the chief driver of the uptrend displayed by the headline WPI print in June.

Food articles inflation for June came in at 2.4 per cent as against 7.33 per cent in the same month last year, official data released on Tuesday showed. In May, food articles inflation stood at 1.13 per cent.

In fuel and power basket, the disinflation was 13.60 per cent as against (-)2.11 per cent in June last year. In May, the disinflation was at 19.83 per cent.

Manufacturing products inflation for the month under review stood at 0.08 per cent (1.02 per cent in June 2019). In May 2020, manufactured products deflation stood at 0.42 per cent.

Experts’ take

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings, said that all the three segments of WPI are showing higher inflation than before, although fuel and agriculture are in a deflationary situation.

“The level of negative growth was lower than earlier. This means the deflation is getting reversed gradually. Manufacturing has turned slightly positive. This is good news for manufacturing. Overall the indication is very soon WPI inflation will be positive rather than negative seen all these time,” Sabnavis told BusinessLine.

Now that CPI has also come higher, there is a likelihood of RBI taking a pause. Interest rates have already come down, there is lot of liquidity and it makes sense to pauseand see how things pan out, he added.

Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA, said that the smaller disinflation in the headline and core WPI, as well as a CPI inflation print in excess of the medium-term target range, are unlikely to outweigh growth concerns when the MPC meets on the course of monetary policy.

The divergence between the food inflation at the wholesale and retail level narrowed considerably while remaining substantial in June, pointing to the continued varied dynamics driving food prices as the country emerges from the lockdown.

With vegetable prices rising sharply in the recent weeks, the uptick in wholesale food inflation may continue in July, she said.

Higher vegetable prices and a stabilisation of crude oil prices at moderate levels are expected to contribute toward a further narrowing of the disinflation in the WPI in July , Nayar said.