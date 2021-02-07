Disinvestment is not like selling family silver: FM

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government’s disinvestment policy is not akin to selling the family silver, and that it will work with the RBI on the proposal to privatise banks.
Rejecting the Opposition’s charge, she said the disinvestment policy has been devised to ensure better spending of taxpayers’ money and scaling up PSUs in strategic areas.
“The family silver should be strengthened. Our objective is to prime the assets in PSUs...to scale them up so that they reach the maximum potential to meet the aspirations of a growing India,” Sitharaman said while addressing a meeting with industry leaders here on Sunday. “The government’s commitment is to ensure qualitative spending of taxpayers’ money for returns.”
She also said the government wants few public sector enterprises in specified sectors to do well, so that we can to ensure that tax payer money is spent wisely.
The Budget has proposed to privatise two public sector banks apart from IDBI Bank.
Later, addressing the media, the FM said disinvestment is a responsible, transparent and open process, and not a random act.
In the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1, the Finance Minister had announced that the government has approved a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises. “The policy provides a clear roadmap for disinvestment in all non-strategic and strategic sectors,” she had said.
The Centre has no plan to form any bank investment company that would house the government’s stakes in banks, she added.
On the proposal to form an asset reconstruction company, she it would not be a bad bank but a formulation to address the problem of banks’ non-performing assets.
The government may have to give some guarantees for the National Asset Reconstruction Company, she said, adding that the solution is driven by banks and not by the government.
The Minister also said that the banks are gradually getting out of the risk aversion, which had set in during the early days of the pandemic.
The proposal for the Development Finance Institute is based on past experience with IDBI, said Sitharaman. “The government alone can’t meet development requirements. The private sector also has a role and that is being facilitated legally. The government DFI will also work in competition and work better,” she said.
Adding to people’s burden through a ‘Covid cess’ had never featured in the government’s discussions ahead of the Budget, said the FM.
“The Prime Minister was clear that there should be not a burden of even one extra rupee on the public,” she said while noting that the Budget was finalised in the backdrop of revenue limitations.
The Minister also stressed that the government has full trust and faith in both business and taxpayers. It is now using big data and analytics a lot to weed out those who are misusing and playing the system.
“Revenue from goods and services tax has been increasing the last three months as the economy is reviving. There is also a big role of technology, which is plugging leakages,” she said, stressing that honest tax payers do not need to worry.
The government has taken steps for faceless assessment and appeal and has now proposed to reduce this time-limit for re-opening of assessment to three years from the present six years.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...