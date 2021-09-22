Dispose fly ash through transparent bid: Power Min tells thermal plants

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Wednesday directed that the power plants should auction fly ash through a transparent bidding process.
In a review meeting held with the Chairperson of Central Electricity Authority, heads of NTPC and Damodar Valley Corporation, the Minister said that an advisory has been issued for this purpose to reduce the electricity tariff and burden on the consumers.
As per the advisory, the power plants shall provide the flyash to end users through a transparent bidding process only. If after bidding/auction some quantity of fly ash still remains unutilised, then, as one of the options, it could be considered to be given free of cost on first come, first served basis if the user agency is willing to bear transportation cost.
If ash still remains, thermal power plant shall bear the cost of transportation of fly ash free to eligible projects, an official release said.
The end users shall be obligated to source the fly ash from the nearest TPPs to reduce the cost of fly ash transportation. If the nearest TPP refuses to do so, the end user project shall approach Power Ministry for appropriate directions, it further added.
In addition, the fly ash will be offered to the end-users who offer the highest price for fly ash and seek minimum support for transportation cost on priority.
“The power plants may offer fly ash subject to their technical restrictions such as all precautions required for dyke stability and safety etc, and take efforts to increase utilisation,” it added.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...