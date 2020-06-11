Dispute on transitional arrangement for input tax credit now reaches Supreme Court

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro: All things clean and beautiful
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
Dispute on time limit relating to transitional arrangements for input tax credit (ITC) under Goods & Services Tax (GST) has reached apex court with Finance Ministry appealing against a Delhi High Court’s ruling on this issue.
The HC, in its ruling on May 5, said time limit for transitional credit is only ‘directory’ and not ‘mandatory’. For the first time in the GST regime, a court ruling made applicable to not only the petitioner but all the affected assessees who are not even party to the petition. This would mean all assessees can claim all pending transitional credit (technically known as ITC) till June 30.
Meanwhile, to protect its revenue, the Finance Ministry notified a retrospective amendment in the Central Goods and Services Act (CGST Act 2017) on May 17. Accordingly, it has formally been made effective to prescribe the time limit and the manner for availing ITC against certain unavailed credit under the existing law. This amendment shall take effect retrospectively from July 1, 2017. The fine print of this amendment makes it clear that the power to prescribe a timeline now emanates from a law enacted by Parliament and not from the sub-ordinate legislation, i.e. rules. Since the High Court order focusses on the rule, the notification will impact the claim settlement for many businesses except the petitioners in the matter decided on May 5.
And now, the Ministry has filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the apex court. The petition questioned whether the HC was right in holding that transitional credit being a valuable civil right can be enforced within a period of three years from the date of commencement of limitation under the Limitation Act, 1963 and not within the 90 days’ time prescribed in the special statue under the CGST rules.
The SLP posed another question whether the High Court’s finding that the period of 90 days has no rationale and that the cut-off date provided for in sub-rule (1A) of Rule 117 is arbitrary is erroneous in light of the well-settled legal principle that cut off times are in the realm of the legislature/executive to lay down. The courts, especially in fiscal statutes, should not interfere with such cut-off dates.
“The date prescribed by the Delhi High Court based on the limitation act is 30th June, 2020 and as expected, SLP has been filed before this date. It remains to be seen how the issue progresses especially in light of the retrospective amendment,” said Abhishek A Rastogi, Partner at Khaitan & Co, who is arguing the lead petition. Further, the emphasis remains that it is a vested right, and the objectives of GST was a seamless flow of credit, and hence Article 300A of the Indian Constitution cannot be ignored. This article says: “No person shall be deprived of his property save by authority of law.”
Transitional credit refers to use of tax credit accumulated up to June 30, 2017, that is, last day of the erstwhile central excise and service tax regime. After the introduction of GST, a special provision was made for credit accumulated under VAT, excise duty or service tax to be transited to GST. However, this can be availed by submitting a form within a specified time limit which was extended till December 31, 2019.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
With just three weeks left to the extension granted, here are the things you should do before June 30
The motor insurance business for general insurers in India has witnessed a sea of change over the past two ...
The stock of Ujjivan Financial Services jumped 7.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, ...
₹991 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98096410051020 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss ...
Love for the Malabar tamarind — a spice that dominates the Kerala red fish curry — is a lifelong emotion for ...
A hero’s welcome for the first humans on the moon came only after they spent 88 hours in a mobile quarantine ...
The grotesque murder of George Floyd has brought people to the streets at an unprecedented scale and led to a ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Getting more animated in a Covid-19 world
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...