The district version of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, launched for 27 aspirational districts in the country on Tuesday, will cover more than 750 districts in the next 18 months, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

“The National Master Plan is a faster, better, efficient, more cost-effective and high quality tool for India to foray into world-class infrastructure,” Goyal said at the launch of the District Master Plan on Tuesday, on the occasion of three years of PM Gati Shakti.

The Minister also launched guidelines for preparing city logistics plans to help cities tailor their logistics planning to meet its unique vision, objectives, and local characteristics, according to a statement.

The adoption of geospatial and other cutting-edge technologies in the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan marks a significant stride in revolutionising connectivity landscape, Goyal said. “Every data in PM Gati Shakti is validated, double-checked and a mechanism has been introduced for periodic updation of the data,” he added.

The Minister pointed out that the ambit of PM Gati Shakti had been expanded to social infrastructure to map power distribution lines, schools, hospitals and others using the ‘Area Development Approach’ initiative. “While we are planning for outcomes for physical infrastructure, can we also plan for social infrastructure, for ease of living. PM Gati Shakti is progressing now to merge ease of doing business and ease of living because they are synonymous to each other,” Goyal said.

