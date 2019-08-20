District-wise data on pharma exports soon

The Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) is building a database to capture district-wise pharmaceutical exports.

“We have been asked by the Department of Commerce to compile district-wise pharmaceutical exports data,’’ Uday Bhaskar, Diector General, Pharmexcil, told BusinessLine.

As part of the initiative, details of exports of bulk drugs, formulations, Ayush, herbals and surgicals are being collected.

“To start with, we will compile data for the last three financial years,” he said.

Exports of pharma items manufactured in units situated in a district could be considered to arrive at a district-wise figure, he added. According to Pharmexcil data, pharmaceutical exports stood at $19.13 billion during 2018-19.

The exercise to collect district-wise data is part of the Govt’s efforts to identify potential districts with some natural advantages and strengths so that specific measures can be taken to further promote them.