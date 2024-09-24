The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) on Tuesday said it has constituted a committee of experts to recommend a robust framework for Repairability Index. This step will help consumers to be able to choose and compare electronics products based on their repairability. The government said this will empower consumers and promote sustainable practices within the tech industry.

Compare products

“Repairability Index will be a consumer-focused indexing that enables consumers to take a product-related decision, based on its repairability. Further, it can standardise how repairability is assessed, making it easier for consumers to compare products based on repairability indexing, thereby creating an ecosystem of informed choices across mobile and electronics products,” the official statement added.

By developing Repairability Index, the government aims to provide consumers with greater transparency of repair information for their products and foster a more sustainable technology industry, it added.

Report and framework by November 15

The committee will be chaired by Bharat Khera, Additional Secretary, DoCA. Other members of the committee will include Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary, DoCA, senior representatives from MiETY and MSME, Alok Kumar Srivastava, Director General NTH, ABS Shalini, Director, DoCA, It will also include industry representatives. The committee will submit a comprehensive report, including a framework for repairability index, by November 15.

It is considered that mobile and electronics have the fastest-growing demand and the shortest lifespan. The framework on Repairability Index will provide consumers with essential information about product repairability, besides seamless access to spare parts will enable informed purchasing decisions.

“By standardising the assessment of repairability, the index will create an ecosystem where consumers can easily compare products and choose options that align with the ethos of mindful consumption of products and sustainability. Thus, enabling repair would not only ensure the availability of affordable repair options but will also improve consumer satisfaction by bridging the information gap for repairing the products,” the official statement added.