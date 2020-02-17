Domestic airlines fly 1.28 crore passengers in January this year, up 2.20% yoy

Lightbox leads ₹230-crore Series C round in Waycool
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
Domestic airlines flew 1.28 crore passengers in January this year registering a growth of 2.20 per cent over the 1.25 crore passengers flown in January 2019.
The latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that IndiGo carried 61.20 lakh in January this year followed by SpiceJet (21.24 lakh) and Air India (14.78 lakh). GoAir flew 12.47 lakh, Air Asia 8.83 lakh and Vistara flew 8.31 lakh passengers during the month in review.
SpiceJet, however, took the number one spot when it comes to Passenger Load Factor (PLF) among all domestic airlines at 91.5 per cent followed by GoAir (88.7 per cent), IndiGo (87.8 per cent), Vistara (83.5 per cent) and Air India (78 per cent). PLF is an indicator of the number of seats that get filled.
The industry paid over ₹2.73 crore to over 2.82 lakh passengers for delays and cancellation of flights. This includes ₹1.80 crore paid to provide facilities to 2.45 lakh passengers who were affected by delays.
AirAsia reported the highest On Time Performance, an indicator of punctuality, among all the airlines at 75.7 per cent, followed by IndiGo (74 per cent), Vistara (70 per cent), GoAir (69.4 per cent), SpiceJet (65.3 per cent) and Air India (47.9 per cent) at the four metro airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
OTP is determined by recording the time of chocks off, in case of departure and chocks on in case of arrival.
A flight is considered on time if its actual departure or arrival time is within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. OTP is calculated at the four metro airports as they have the technology to capture the data to calculate OTP.
