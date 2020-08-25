Domestic oil and gas industry resumes work on projects worth ₹ 5.88 lakh crore

The domestic oil and gas industry has resumed work on 8,363 economic activities with an anticipated cost of ₹5.88 lakh crore.

A statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that work has been restarted progressively since April 20, 2020 while maintaining all pandemic related standard operating procedures.

“Out of the total anticipated cost of these projects, approximately ₹1.20 lakh crore is targeted to be incurred as Capital Expenditure (Capex) in the financial year 2020-2021. In fiscal 2020-2021 (as on August 15, 2020), around ₹26,576 crore worth of Capex has already been incurred. Further, around ₹3,258 crore has been reported to be the pay-out accrued on labour account during this period,” the statement said.

Oil and gas companies have reported that they have planned an employment oriented operational expenditure (OPEX) of around ₹41,672 crore which can generate direct or indirect employment in the current fiscal.

Out of this, ₹11,296 crore has already been spent. This OPEX of ₹41,672 crore has potential to generate around 14.5 crore man-days (direct and indirect). Till now, direct and indirect employment of around 4.4 crore man-days has been generated through OPEX, the statement said.

The major 25 ongoing projects having an anticipated cost of ₹1,67,248 crore and have incurred Capex of ₹7,861 crore.

Some of the projects are the Rajasthan Refinery and Petrochemical Limited project where ₹947 crore has been spent this year, the Poly Addition Project of HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited where ₹1,709 crore has been spent. The Oil Ministry statement also lists exploratory drilling in Western Offshore Basin by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation where ₹742 crore has been spent till now.