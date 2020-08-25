Domestic oil and gas industry resumes work on projects worth ₹ 5.88 lakh crore

They brought the desert back to life
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
The domestic oil and gas industry has resumed work on 8,363 economic activities with an anticipated cost of ₹5.88 lakh crore.
A statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that work has been restarted progressively since April 20, 2020 while maintaining all pandemic related standard operating procedures.
“Out of the total anticipated cost of these projects, approximately ₹1.20 lakh crore is targeted to be incurred as Capital Expenditure (Capex) in the financial year 2020-2021. In fiscal 2020-2021 (as on August 15, 2020), around ₹26,576 crore worth of Capex has already been incurred. Further, around ₹3,258 crore has been reported to be the pay-out accrued on labour account during this period,” the statement said.
Oil and gas companies have reported that they have planned an employment oriented operational expenditure (OPEX) of around ₹41,672 crore which can generate direct or indirect employment in the current fiscal.
Out of this, ₹11,296 crore has already been spent. This OPEX of ₹41,672 crore has potential to generate around 14.5 crore man-days (direct and indirect). Till now, direct and indirect employment of around 4.4 crore man-days has been generated through OPEX, the statement said.
The major 25 ongoing projects having an anticipated cost of ₹1,67,248 crore and have incurred Capex of ₹7,861 crore.
Some of the projects are the Rajasthan Refinery and Petrochemical Limited project where ₹947 crore has been spent this year, the Poly Addition Project of HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited where ₹1,709 crore has been spent. The Oil Ministry statement also lists exploratory drilling in Western Offshore Basin by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation where ₹742 crore has been spent till now.
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...