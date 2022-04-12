hamburger

Domestic patent filing in Jan-March 2022 surpasses international filing

BL New Delhi Bureau | New Delhi, April 12 | Updated on: Apr 12, 2022
The time required for patent examination also declined to 5-23 months at present, from 72 months in December 2016

Total of 10,706 patents were filed by Indian applicants against 9,090 by non-Indian applicants

Filing of domestic patents in India has surpassed the number of international patent filings during January-March 2022 for the first time in 11 years, according to a government statement.

“Of the total 19,796 patent applications filed (in January-March 2022), 10,706 were filed by Indian applicants against 9,090 by non-Indian applicants,” a press release issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) pointed out.

This will take India a step closer to the ambitious target of being in the top 25 nations of Global Innovation Index, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said. India’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index  was 46th in 2021 .

Faster patent examination

Filing of patents in India has increased to 66,440 in 2021-22 from 42,763 in 2014-15. There has been nearly five times’ increase in grant of patents to 30,074 in 2021-22 as compared to 5,978 in 2014-15, the statement added.

The time required for patent examination also declined to 5-23 months at present from 72 months in December 2016. 

