Domestic steel prices to come under pressure

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The cut in import duty is expected to exert pressure of steel companies to reduce domestic prices. To protect the interests of the end-user industries of steel, the Budget announced a reduction in custom duty on flat steel products to 7.5 per cent from 12.5 per cent and on long products to 7.5 per cent from 10 per cent.
Steel prices was increased in January to a record high of ₹58,000 a tonne and was rolled back to ₹56,000 a tonne due to strong resistance from the end-user industries. The duty reduction on steel products would make their imports more competitive and in turn exert near-term pricing pressures on domestic steelmakers, said ICRA in a statement.
Domestic hot-rolled coil prices witnessed a steep rise of about 54 per cent from ₹36,250 a tonne since last June on back of strong recovery in the domestic demand and increase in international steel prices.
Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President, ICRA said the reduction in duties will not affect imports from countries like South Korea and Japan, with which India has a Free Trade Agreement. However, imports from China and other non-FTA countries would become more cost-competitive now.
At the current duty structure, Chinese export HRC prices are at 10 per cent discount to domestic prices. Considering the lead time of about two months for the imports to arrive at the Indian shores, domestic HRC prices could correct by up to 10 per cent by March-end, he said.
ICRA, however, expects domestic steel demand to remain favourable on the back of several positive announcements made in the Budget. This in turn is likely to keep domestic steel prices buoyant unless the international prices correct significantly from the current levels. Domestic steel consumption would receive a boost from the GoI’s continued thrust on infrastructure with a 26 per cent higher capital outlay.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...