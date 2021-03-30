DPIIT revamps IEM portal to enhance ease of doing business

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has revamped its Industrial Entrepreneurs Memorandum (IEM) portal offering single IEM for one company that would capture the details of all its locations and sectors.

This has been done with a view to enhancing ease of doing business and transparency, said the DPIIT in an official release on Tuesday.

“This single form will facilitate filling of investment intentions (IEM-Part A) and reporting of commencement of production (IEM-Part B) in a seamless manner. Any amendments to the IEMs may also be done easily with respect to previously filed IEMs,” said the release. This entire process avoids duplication in filling information.

All approvals will be communicated to applicants on e-mails and SMS in purely paperless manner, the release said. Simultaneous information shall also be sent to the States concerned.

The G2B portal can be accessed at http://services.dipp.gov.in for the purpose of submitting application and obtaining the IEM certificate.

DPIIT operates the G2B Portal for receiving application of Industrial Entrepreneurs to file an IEM under Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951.