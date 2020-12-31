DPIIT to ED, RBI: Act on traders’ body complaint against Amazon, Flipkart

The Department for Promotion of Investments and Internal Trade has written to the Enforcement Directorate and the RBI asking them to take necessary action on allegations of malpractices made by traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders against e-commerce companies Flipkart and Amazon.

CAIT has said that the development was significant and the body would continue its fight against manipulations by e-commerce giants. It will observe 2021 as ‘Bhartiya Vyapaar Samman Varsh’, it said in a release.

The DPIIT, in a letter dated December 22, asked the ED and the RBI to look at CAIT’s complaints alleging that Amazon and Flipkart had violated Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) rules and foreign direct investment (FDI) policy by adopting illegal structuring/investments and practices.

“The ED and the RBI are hereby requested to take necessary action,” the letter stated.

The DPIIT has forwarded four complaints of CAIT, including violation of FDI policy in the deal between Flipkart and Aditya Birla Group, violation of FDI policy related to FDI in manufacturing which is being used for multi-brand retailing by various e-commerce companies and violation of FEMA and its rules by Amazon, and FEMA and FDI policy by Amazon and Flipkart and exploitation of loopholes by them, according to a press release issued by CAIT on Thursday.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that all efforts will be made in 2021 to clean up the e-commerce landscape of India. The idea is to end an era of manipulations, malpractices and exploitation, the release said. “CAIT will promote and encourage traders across the country to adopt digital commerce and digital payments as new instruments to widen business in India,” the release said.