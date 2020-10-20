Dr MCR HRD Institute sets new record, trains over 10,000 officers through virtual mode

Apple Watch Series 6 review: More features on a feature-rich wearable
Dr MCR HRD Institute has set a record by training more than 10,000 officers through the virtual training mode during the lockdown period.
BP Acharya, Director General of the Institute and Special Chief Secretary, Telangana, felicitated the Officers, Faculty, and Staff of the Institute, who contributed in successfully conducting 62 online training programmes, covering 10,121 trainees, spread over 50,764 training days.
In addition, over 80, 000 field staff of Telangana State were trained during the last three years in e-Learning modules, sponsored by DoPT, which is the highest in the country.
The online training programmes covered a wide range of employees, not only from Telangana State but also from across the country, right from the top to the lowest rungs of administrative hierarchy, including All India Services, Central Civil Services, and Military Engineer Services officers, Group-II officers, principals and lecturers of Junior Colleges, teachers from Tribal Welfare Department, officers of GSI, panchayat secretaries, field level health functionaries.
BP Acharya congratulated the Officers, Faculty, and Staff of the Institute for scanning the post-Covid environment, understanding the challenges involved in conducting conventional training, taking a decision to switch over from conventional training to online training, reorienting the institute’s physical and human resources accordingly thereby converting the crisis into an opportunity.
Acharya said that the hallmark of online training was its holistic nature, which involved a simultaneous focus not only on curriculam but also on co-curricular and extra-curricular inputs. “A bouquet of curricular activities, including lectures by eminent faculty, high quality reading material, videos prepared by the Institute and DoPT, presentations on case studies was used extensively”, he stated.
Harpreet Singh, ADG of the Institute said that while conventional training has got its own strengths, online training is the need-of-the-hour, especially in the post-Covid scenario.
“The success of the Institute in offering training, via virtual mode, calls for its wider use for government employees in future”, he said and added that combining both conventional and online modes would amount to having best of both the worlds.
