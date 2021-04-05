DRDO develops Advanced Chaff Technology to safeguard naval ships from missile attack

The answer is blowing in the wind
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an Advanced Chaff Technology to safeguard naval ships against missile attack.
Chaff is a passive expendable electronic countermeasure technology used worldwide to protect naval ships from enemy’s radar and Radio Frequency (RF) missile seekers. The importance of this development lies in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as decoy to deflect enemy’s missiles for safety of the ships.
Defence Laboratory Jodhpur, a DRDO laboratory, has indigenously developed three variants of this critical technology — Short Range Chaff Rocket, Medium Range Chaff Rocket and Long Range Chaff Rocket — meeting Indian Navy’s qualitative requirements. The development of Advanced Chaff Technology by DRDO lab is another step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Recently, the Navy conducted trials of all three variants in the Arabian Sea on Indian Naval Ship and found the performance satisfactory, according to a statement.
The DRDO has gained the expertise to meet the futuristic threats from adversaries. The technology is being given to the industry for production in large quantities.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and the industry for the achievement.
Secretary Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the teams involved in the indigenous development of this vital technology to safeguard Indian Naval Ships.
Vice-Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar applauded DRDO efforts and cleared the tech for bulk production.
