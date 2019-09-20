DSP Mutual Fund thrilled over FM’s corporate tax rate cut move

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The government’s mega booster dose of corporate tax rate cut is a “super exciting” move that will benefit most of corporate India, Rohit Singhania, Co-head of Equities at DSP Mutual Fund, said on Friday.
The main question now is whether the companies will pass on the benefits of the corporate tax rate cuts to the consumers by reducing their product prices, Singhania told BusinessLine here.
DSP Mutual Fund’s equity assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹41,516 crore as of end-June 2019, ranked 10th in the fund house pecking order in terms of equity AUM.
“I feel this (corporate tax rate cut) should to some extent prompt companies to bring down their product prices. They should be looking from this angle also. Logically, this should be done. Only time will tell what they end up doing,” he said.
Singhania said this was good for the equity markets. “Now we have to look at what the companies will do, what does this do for longer-term demand. How does demand come and is there anything for the consumers? This has to be seen. I am not sure about this,” he said.
The move to cut the corporate tax rate will boost the country’s export competitiveness, he added.
For the current fiscal, DSP Mutual Fund is looking at earnings growth of 17 per cent for Nifty 50 companies. In the next fiscal, the fund house is looking at 21 per cent earnings growth for Nifty 50 index. The fund house will, in the next few days, reset upwards the Nifty targets, he said.
“The latest booster dose has certainly improved the sentiments in the equity markets, and enhanced corporate optimism. We have to see what it does to demand. This could provide a fillip to manufacturing,” he said.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports