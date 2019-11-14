Due date for filing annual GST for FY 18 extended to Dec 31

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
The Finance Ministry on Thursday extended the due date for filing returns for the financial year 2017-18 (FY18) and financial year 2018-19 (FY19).
According to a Finance Ministry statement, the due dates for filing Form GSTR-9 (Annual Return) and Form GSTR-9C (Reconciliation Statement) for the financial year 2017-18 will be December 31, 2019, as against November 30, 2019. Similarly, for FY 19, it will be March 31, 2020, as against December 31, 2019. The Government has also decided to simplify these forms by making various fields in them optional.
Every GST assessee has to file an annual return in GSTR 9. Among these assessees, every registered taxable person whose turnover during a financial year exceeds ₹2 crore, will also be required to get his accounts audited by a chartered accountant or a cost accountant and then submit a reconciliation statement in GSTR 9C along with GSTR 9. Assessees under the composition scheme (businesses with turnover up to ₹1.5 crore) will be required to file the GSTR 9A form. The last date for filing these returns for the financial year 2017-18 were extended to November 30 from August 31.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has notified the amendments regarding the simplification of GSTR-9 (Annual Return) and GSTR-9C (Reconciliation Statement), which inter-alia allows taxpayers not to provide a split of input tax credit availed on inputs, input services and capital goods and not to provide HSN level information of outputs or inputs, etc, for FY18 and FY19.
CBIC expects that with these changes and the extension of deadlines, all GST taxpayers would be able to file their annual returns along with their reconciliation statements for the financial years FY18 and FY19 in time. The Government has acted in a very responsive manner to the representations on challenges faced by taxpayers in filing GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
The stock of Bharti Infratel began its major downtrend in October 2017, from a high of ₹482.8. Since then ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
The fund has returned nearly 14% over 7- and 10-year periods; short term returns are dismal
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...