Due date for filing GST annual return for FY19 extended till December 31

Goods & Services Tax (GST) assesses will have some relief as the Finance Ministry on Saturday had again extended the date for filing annual return and reconciliation statement for financial year 2018-19 to December 31. Earlier, it was October 31.

“The Government has been receiving a number of representations regarding need to extend due date for filing Annual Return (FORM GSTR-9) and Reconciliation Statement (FORM GSTR-9C) for 2018-19 on the grounds that on account of the COVID-19 pandemic related lockdown and restrictions, normal operation of businesses has still not been possible in several parts of the country. It has been requested that the due dates for the same be extended beyond 31 st October 2020 to enable the businesses and auditors to comply in this regard,” a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said while explaining the reason for giving the extension.

It may be noted that filing of Annual Return (FORM GSTR-9/ GSTR-9A) for 2018-19 is optional for taxpayers who had aggregate turnover below ₹2 Crore. The filing of reconciliation Statement in FORM 9C for 2018-19 is also optional for the taxpayers having aggregate turnover upto ₹5 Crore.