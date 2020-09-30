Due date for FY19 GST return filing extended till October 31

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Custom (CBIC) on Wednesday extended the last date for filing annual GST return for FY 2018-19 by one month, to October 31.

“After obtaining due clearances from the Election Commission in view of the Model Code of Conduct, the government has extended due date for furnishing Annual Return in GSTR-9 and GSTR 9C for 2018-19 from 30.09.2020 to 31.10.2020,” CBIC said in a tweet.

Every GST assessee has to file an annual return in GSTR 9. Among these assessees, every registered taxable person whose turnover during a financial year exceeds ₹2 crore will also be required to get his accounts audited by a chartered accountant or a cost accountant and then submit a reconciliation statement in GSTR 9C along with GSTR 9.

Assessees under the composition scheme (businesses with turnover up to ₹1.5 crore) will be required to file the GSTR 9A form.