Charitable or religious trusts and institutions can now apply for re-registration or approval till September 30. This date line will also be applicable for furnishing application for regular registration/approval by provisionally registered/approved trusts or institutions, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a circular on Wednesday. Registration helps in giving exemption from income tax.

This is important as Finance Act, 2023, has provided that the accreted income of the trusts not applying for registration/ approval, within the specified time, will be made liable to tax.

Earlier, the due date for furnishing the application by the charitable or religious trusts and institutions for re-registration/approval was November 25, 2022 and for regular registration/approval by provisionally registered/approved trusts or institutions was September 30, 2022.

‘Genuine hardship’

In a circular, CBDT said representations have been received stating that several trusts have not been able to apply for registration/ approval within the required time due to genuine hardship. This has also led to the rejection of applications simply on the ground that these were delayed. Now, in order to mitigate genuine hardship in such cases, the due date has been extended. Application can be made in Form No 10A or 10AB. Extension of the due date will also be applicable in all the pending application.

In cases where the trust has already made an application in Form No. 10AB, but furnished after September 30, 2022, and where the Principal Commissioner or Commissioner has not passed an order before the issuance of this circular, the pending application in Form No. 10AB may be treated as a valid application. Further, in cases where the trust had already made an application in Form No. 10AB and where the Principal Commissioner or Commissioner rejected such application, on or before the issuance of this circular because of late furnishing, the trust may furnish a fresh application by the due date.

The board explained that provisional approval or provisional registration will be effective from the assessment year relevant to the previous year. Also, it will be valid for a period of three assessment years