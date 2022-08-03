The overall e-commerce order volume continues to rise with 69.4 per cent y-o-y growth in FY22, according to data from e-commerce Saas platform Unicommerce. This growth is driven by the direct-to-consumer (D2C) segment which is estimated to be a $70 billion opportunity over the next few years.

In the last two years, India’s e-commerce growth was driven by consumers from tier-II and tier-III cities. The young consumers from these markets are shopping across segments and changing the e-commerce landscape, stated ‘India’s Retail and E-commerce Trends’ report, released by Unicommerce and Wazir Advisors.

Growth rate

The shoppers from tier-II and tier-III cities accounted for over 61.3 per cent of the overall market share in FY22, increasing from 53.8 per cent in FY21. The order volume from tier-II and tier-III cities grew at almost double the pace of tier-I cities with 92.2 per cent and 85.2 per cent y-o-y growth respectively in FY22. In contrast, tier-I cities indicated a comparatively slower order volume growth rate of 47.2 per cent.

Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce said, “Over the last two years, India’s retail industry has seen a remarkable evolution with wider technology adoption, readiness to try new platforms, and changing mindsets of brands.” Various segments have become prominent with promising growth potential and consistent y-o-y growth, Makhija added.

While beauty & personal care reported the maximum order volume growth of over 143 per cent in FY22, the FMCG and agriculture and health and pharmaceuticals have also grown significantly over the last two years, with 61.7 per cent and 62.4 per cent order volume growth respectively.

Fashion and accessories and electronics and home appliances have been the biggest categories and have reported an order volume growth of 59.7 per cent and 34.7 per cent respectively in FY22, the report said.