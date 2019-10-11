E-tailers seen leading Rs 20,000-cr ad blitzkrieg this festival season

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
All eyes are on the ongoing festival season sales despite slowdown in the automobile and real estate sectors. Although GDP growth at 5 per cent, the macro-economic slowdown, series of floods across the country and weak consumer sentiment are likely to impact sales, marketers and e-tailers continue to gear up for the mega festival season, according to advertisers and media planners.
With brands planning a ₹20,000-crore advertising blitzkrieg this festival season, which commenced in September, the hard push over the next few weeks is expected to contribute over 25 per cent to the overall advertising media spends this year.
Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom South Asia, told BusinessLine, “Given the increasing clutter and fragmentation due to media proliferation (especially with digital), most brands are planning focussed campaigns within their budgets.”
MediaCom is a key part of GroupM, WPP’s global media operations arm.
Noting that the days are gone when brands could do a long duration festival campaign, Khemka said, “It is now critical to time the campaign that is best suited to their objectives in the market and make an impact over a shorter period of time.”
But given the current slowdown, are companies actually spending money?
Khemka points out that the advertisers spend money during this period, “given that it is a critical period for their sales, targets etc. There is some cautious consumer sentiment due to the economic slowdown and volatile financial markets, which is impacting a few categories”.
He added that a delayed, yet good monsoon will ensure that most categories see growth in demand in the coming weeks.
Buoyed by the recent swell in sales, with e-tailers led by Amazon and Flipkart achieving a record $3 billion (nearly ₹19,000 crore) of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in the six days festival sale from September 29 to October 4, e-commerce players and corporates are rolling out massive discounts.
Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale, which concluded on October 4, ensured the retailer clocked the highest share of transacting customers at 51 per cent, order share of 42 per cent, and value share of 45 per cent across all marketplaces in the country.
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
UK luxury car brand gets a new hub for its ‘Destination Zero’ mission, setting out a roadmap for zero ...
It is being positioned bang at the centre of the entry-level small car segment at a time when volumes are down ...
Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India chief, says ‘friendly coexistence’ is the way forward
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Biocon at current levels. Following an ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...