Total electric vehicle (EV) registrations in August stayed on the positive growth lane, with overall registrations growing 9 per cent month-on-month basis. Electric two-wheelers continued to show improvements, and the volume of electric three-wheelers also rose during the month.

Overall EV registrations (including all segments) for August stood at 126,324 units (116,281 units in July 2023). Now, for almost a year, monthly EV registrations are the 1 lakh-plus level.

Also, the electric two-wheeler segment’s bounce back after a slowdown due to FAME subsidy reduction got stronger, with a month-on-month increase in August. Last month, total E2W registrations grew to 62,355 units, compared to 54,502 units in July and 46,028 units in June this year.

E2W market leader Ola Electric’s registrations in August stood at 18,261 units, compared with 19,343 units in July, while the second big player, TVS Motor, reported good growth in E2W registrations at 15,367 units, compared to 10,383 units in July.

Network expansion

Supported by the expansion of capacity and network, TVS Motor Company has planned to increase the monthly volumes to 25,000 units in the coming months.

“Ather Energy’s E2W registrations grew to 7060 units last month (6671 units in July). August was an exciting month for Ather, as we announced the launch of the new 450 series of scooters. This launch allows us to reach a wider range of customers as we now have 3 products on the 450 platform at different price segments,” said Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.

Greaves Electric Mobility’s volumes started moving upwards as stood at 2,923 units in August, compared to 2,158 units in July.

Electric three-wheeler volumes also rose in August with total E3W registrations increasing to 56,746 units, compared to 53,726 units in July this year. Total electric passenger vehicle registrations stood at 6,688 in August, against 7698 units in July.