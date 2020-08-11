Early signs of India economic recovery wane as virus surges

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
India’s economic activity monitors are beginning to flatline just months after showing signs of returning to life.
Latest data from Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google showed mobility suffered in recent weeks after notching up an increase since May, when Asia’s third-largest economy began exiting a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Elsewhere, high-frequency indicators from purchasing managers’ surveys to fuel sales show growth plateauing in July. And that’s not all.
Bank credit shrank 0.8 per cent in the two weeks to July 17 from a fortnight ago, tax collection moderated last month, while a measure of inter-state movement of goods traffic by road and rail was little changed. Data from private research firm, Centre for Monitoring India Economy, shows unemployment rising slightly after some improvement in June and July.
The drop in activity may be directly linked to India’s efforts to fight the virus outbreak. The nation, which is adding more than 50,000 cases daily, is seeing some of its most-industrialised states reimposing lockdowns to stop the spread of Covid-19.
“India’s exit from the lockdown is not calibrated,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, an economist with the State Bank of India. “We have been resorting to unplanned lockdowns that might be acting as a constraint on sustenance of economic activity.”
The economy is already headed for its worst slump in more than four decades, with the International Monetary Fund estimating the nation’s gross domestic product will shrink 4.5 per cent this year.
The Nomura India Business Resumption Index, which tracks the pace of economic activity, showed a slight improvement in the week ended August 9, but economists led by Sonal Varma said the data point to an uneven recovery and largely reflect pent-up demand.
However, a second wave of Covid-19 cases, combined with a rolling wave in traditionally safer states (in the south and the east), increase risks of protracted quasi-lockdown measures and tempering of sequential improvement in activity once the post-lockdown momentum ebbs, wrote Varma and Aurodeep Nandi.
India, which hogged TomTom NV’s 2019 Traffic Index for congestion, saw fewer jams in July as people cut down on venturing out, showed an analysis by Rini Sen and Sanjay Mathur, economists at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. Recovery is still a long way off as consumption indicators continue to slump, they said.
“We are worried that the economic recovery will remain unstable with rising infection rates,” said Kunal Kundu, an economist with Societe Generale GSC Pvt. Contraction would likely be deeper. “This would prolong the uncertainty, especially around jobs and salary cuts.”
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
The dominance of greenback continues,but rival currencies — euro, yen, pound, renminbi — are giving it a run ...
The stock of Hindalco Industries registered fresh five-months high of ₹179 yesterday and it remains above the ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...