Ease of doing biz: Centre relaxes paid-up capital threshold for “small companies”

The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has relaxed the paid up capital threshold for small companies, facilitating further Ease of Doing Business and reduced compliance burden for such companies.

Under the revised definition, the threshold for paid up capital for small companies would be “not exceeding ₹4 crore” and turnover threshold being “not exceeding ₹40 crore”. Prior to the latest change, the threshold for paid up capital was “not exceeding ₹2 crore” and turnover “not exceeding ₹40 crore”.

With this latest relaxation, the benefits small companies could derive include dispensing with cash flow statement as part of the financial statement; filing an abridged annual return; mandatory rotation of auditor; no need to report on the adequacy of the internal financial controls and its operating effectiveness in the auditor’s report; holding of only two board meetings in a year; annual returns can be signed by the company secretary, or where there is no company secretary, by a director of the company, and lesser penalties.

.