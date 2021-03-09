Ease of doing biz: Deadlines set to reduce 6,000 compliances

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The government has set two deadlines to reduce more than 6,000 compliances in order to make the investment environment more attractive.
Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Guruprasad Mohapatra said the first deadline is March 31, 2021 while the second one is August 15, 2022. “Initially those processes are being undertaken, which does not require legislative action,” he told reporters here on Tuesday after releasing two reforms booklet.
On March 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about Government’s commitment for more solutions. “Our emphasis is on self-regulation, self-attesting, self-certification, that is, to move forward by relying on the citizens of the country. We plan to reduce more than 6,000 central and state level compliances this year,” he had said.
Out of these 6,000, nearly 2,000 are in the Central government’s domain, while the remaining are in the State Governments’. In the Central government, five Ministries — Finance, Corporate Affairs, Commerce, Health and Mines— have maximum number of compliances. Mohapatra said whole exercise of further ease of doing business has three verticals — decriminalisation of offences, removal of antique laws and changes in procedures or ease of compliances.
He said in terms of decriminalisation, change brought in by Corporate Affairs Ministry is the model for other Ministries. Now, ministry such as DPIIT is looking at each and every provision of the Act(s) which it administers. Based on the consultation with various stakeholders, a proposal is being prepared to decriminalise offence where-ever possible and replace it with warning or penalty etc. Then the proposal is taken to the appropriate level for final decision.
When asked about FDI proposals from China, he said a proposal is being considered on case-to-case basis by the administrative ministry. There is an Inter-Ministerial Committee to help in case co-ordination is required for proposals. “We have not banned anything. Changes in regulations are just to check opportunistic buyout,” he said.
