Ease of Doing Business: CCI ushers in new reporting regime for certain Combinations

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has revamped and standardised the content and format of information that parties to a Combination need to file with the competition watchdog when their post-merger market share exceeds a specified threshold.

This threshold where this reporting regime under revised Form -II would kick in has been set at more than 15 per cent in the case of a horizontal overlap, while it more than 25 per cent in the case of vertically related market.

Put simply, a Combination is a merger, acquisition, amalgamation between two or more enterprises or businesses. There are three types of Combinations—vertical, horizontal andConglomerate Combinations. The Competition law puts responsibility on the government to control such mergers, acquisitions and amalgamations so that there is fair competition in the market.

This latest move to specify a new format for Form -II (long form notification) is in keeping with CCI’s commitment towards improving the ease of doing business in India, said Competition law experts.

With this move, while the overall burden of data collation on the parties has reduced, the obligation to furnish market facing data has become onerous,said Unnati Agrawal, Partner, IndusLaw, a law firm.

Notably, while the new Form II has omitted the scope of the information required earlier from the parties (e.g. in relation to financial statements, distribution facilities, modes of transportation, certain pricing related information, compliance with language requirements, etc.), it has increased the duration of the market facing information sought (such as, market share of the parties and information regarding competitors, top customers and suppliers) from the parties to 5 years, she added.

To ensure a seamless transition to the new regime, the CCI has given a month to the parties to adapt and stated that this requirement will come into effect from May 1, 2022.

“In fact, it would be beneficial for all stakeholders if the CCI follows its previous approach of issuing a guidance note to prevent any lapses by the parties regarding the disclosure requirements”, Agrawal said.

Pritika Kumar, Founder - Cornellia Chambers, said that the new form is a better version and a result of the experiences and learning’s of the competition commission and it’s associates. The flow of the form will assist the competition commission in fulfilling its objective more effectively, she said.

The new format of Form II form looks more methodical and organised. Companies will find it easier to collate the information and file responses and the form will help fast track the process, Kumar added.

Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner, KS Legal & Associates said this Form II is intended to elicit extra information from the notified individual in order to assist the department in determining that the combination has no adverse effect on competition in India. While the notifying parties are required to notify CCI in form I, CCI may request information in form II in order to form a prima facie view on whether the combination is likely to produce or has caused an adverse effect on competition within the industry, Chandwani added.