Ease of doing business: MCA signs MoU with CBIC for data exchange

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for data exchange. The MoU was signed by Manoj Pandey, Joint Secretary, MCA, and BB Gupta, ADG, CBIC, in the presence of Rajesh Verma, Secretary, MCA, and M Ajit Kumar, Chairman, CBIC.
The MoU is in line with the vision of MCA and CBIC to harness data capabilities to ensure effective enforcement. Both the organisations will benefit from access to each other’s databases which include details of import-export transactions and consolidated financial statements of companies registered in the country.
The arrangement gains significance in light of development of MCA21 Version 3 which will utilise technology for enhancing ease of doing business in India and improve the regulatory enforcement and similar steps by CBIC like the launch of ADVAIT (Advanced Analytics in Indirect Taxation), a 360-degree taxpayer profiling tool.
AI/ML, data analytics will play a critical role in achieving this synergy, an official release said.
The MoU will facilitate the sharing of data and information between MCA and CBIC on an automatic and regular basis. It will enable sharing of specific information such as details of Bill of Entry (Imports), Shipping Bill (Exports) Summary from CBIC and financial statements filed with the Registrar by corporates, returns of allotment of shares. The MoU will ensure that both MCA and CBIC have seamless linkage for regulatory purposes. In addition to regular exchange of data, MCA and CBIC will also exchange with each other, on request, any information available in their respective databases, for the purpose of carrying out scrutiny, inspection, investigation and prosecution.
Technology and data will play a critical role going forward in fulfilling the Government’s vision of minimum government, maximum governance and both MCA and CBIC are well placed to fulfill this vision, the release added.
A Data Exchange Steering Group also has been constituted for the initiative, which will meet periodically to review the data exchange status and take steps to further improve the effectiveness of the data sharing mechanism.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...