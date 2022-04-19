EC President Vod Der Leyen to visit India on April 24-25

President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen will discuss wide-ranging issues including the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), climate change, connectivity, defence and Russian invasion of Ukraine in her meetings in New Delhi on April 24-25.

Von Der Leyen has been invited as the chief guest for this year’s edition of Raisina Dialogue and will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

The fight against climate change and biodiversity loss, the energy and digital transition, connectivity, security and defence, co-operation in the Indo-Pacific will be at the centre of her conversations in Delhi; Russia’s war against Ukraine will also feature in discussions,” per a statement issued by the Delegation of the EU to India.

EU-India broad economic agenda, with a focus on the FTA, Investment Protection agreement and Geographical Indications agreement, will also be on the table, it added.

First visit to India

This will be Von Der Leyen’s first visit to India as the President of the European Commission. She will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind and other dignitaries, the MEA release said.

“The India-EU Leaders’ Meeting in May 2021 set new milestones with the decision to resume trade talks and the launch of India-EU Connectivity Partnership. The forthcoming visit of the President of the European Commission will be an opportunity to review progress and further intensify the multifaceted partnership with EU,” the release said.

The EC President will visit The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) campus, where she will interact with the youth on the existential challenge of climate change and the need to work together for a green, digital and resilient future, the EU statement said. She will also deliver an address at the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and discuss with Indian and EU companies about security of supply chains in the energy sector, it added.