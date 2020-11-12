ECLGS 2.0 widens coverage to support stressed sectors

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Following the massive disruption across businesses during the initial pandemic-led lockdown phase, the economy has been on a recovery mode, bolstered by festive season sales. Yet businesses, in particular MSMEs, continue to face cash-flow challenges owing to the sharp hit in revenues and high overhead costs.
The Centre’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) has helped ease the liquidity issues of businesses to a large extent. After extending the scheme until November 30, the Centre has now further extended the scheme until March 31, to provide yet another opportunity for borrowers (who have not yet availed the scheme).
Siddhartha Rajagopal, Executive Director, Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council, said many eligible borrowers under the ECLGS scheme did not the benefit due to varying interpretations by the bank officials, and the extension will now enable the borrowers to get the necessary clarifications to avail the benefits.
Further, to widen the coverage of the scheme, the new avatar, ECLGS 2.0, will be available for the 26 stressed sectors identified by the Kamath Committee (plus healthcare). Enhancement of the outstanding credit criteria to upto ₹500 crore (as on February 29) and no upper ceiling on annual turnover, should help a wider set of businesses. Under ECLGS 1.0, borrowers with credit outstanding up to ₹50 crore and with an annual turnover of up to ₹250 crore were eligible.
Siddhartha Sanyal, Chief Economist and Head, Research, Bandhan Bank, said that embattled sectors like real estate, hospitality and aviation can draw hope from the ECLGS 2.0.
“Extending ECLGS scheme with 100 per cent guaranteed collateral-free credit at capped interest rates to entities in the 26 stressed sectors, including textiles, with no upper ceiling on annual turnover will help medium-sized companies to utilise the opportunity in improving their business performance,” said Prabhu Dhamodharan, Convenor, Indian Texpreneurs Federation.
The Kamath committee had listed out 26 stressed sectors, including hotels, aviation and textiles, for RBI’s loan restructuring scheme for Covid-19-affected borrowers. So far there have been few takers for the recast package, with leading banks such as SBI, Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank reporting few requests for restructuring. With corporates aware of the increased burden under the restructuring scheme — higher interest rate, impact on credit ratings etc — they have not been too keen to opt for the leeway. But the ECLGS scheme that offers 100 per cent guaranteed collateral-free credit can offer much-needed relief to borrowers. Interest rates under the Scheme are capped at 9.25 per cent for banks and 14 per cent for NBFCs. Bankers say that a high rated borrower can avail loan at even 7.5-8.5 per cent interest.
“Restructuring has its challenges and banks would be cautious while deciding recast packages. But banks will be open to extend credit under ECLGS backed by 100 per cent government guarantee for stressed sectors. For borrowers too, the lower interest rate under ECLGS is a big positive,” said Natarajan, President and COO, of Karur Vysya Bank.
“At Karur Vysya Bank, about 63 per cent of eligible borrowers have already availed credit under the scheme, amounting to over ₹1,600 crore. But the inclusion of the stressed sectors and raising the outstanding credit limit to ₹500 crore will lead to quick exhaustion of the ₹3-lakh crore funding,” said Natarajan.
Clarity is also awaited on what happens to existing borrowers who availed credit under the ECLGS 1.0. Under the earlier version, tenure of loans provided is four years, including a moratorium of one year on principle repayment.
Under the ECLGS 2.0, tenure is is five years, including one year moratorium on principal repayment.
(With inputs from Mumbai and Delhi bureaus)
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...