ECLGS: Maharashtra tops loan sanctions chart, TN continues to lead in disbursals

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro turns tablet into notebook
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Maharashtra has dislodged Tamil Nadu to top the chart in terms of loans sanctioned under the 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), which is focussed on supporting MSMEs in these tough Covid-19 times.
However, Tamil Nadu continues to enjoy pole position when it came to disbursals, at ₹2,251.78 crore. The State was until recently numero uno on the sanctions front, but has now been surpassed by Maharashtra and Gujarat on the sanctioned loans front in value terms.
As of June 16, PSBs have sanctioned loans worth ₹36,486.82 crore and disbursed ₹18,306.49 crore, official data tweeted by the Finance Ministry showed.
Total loans sanctioned to MSMEs in Maharashtra stood at ₹3,691.43 crore (73,579 accounts) followed by Gujarat at ₹3,676.24 crore (68,708 accounts) and Tamil Nadu at ₹3,616.11 crore (1,08,867 accounts).
The loan disbursal to MSMEs in Maharashtra and Gujarat stood at ₹1,465.39 crore and ₹1,452.04 crore, respectively.
The government is yet to make public the value of loans sanctioned by the private banks under this scheme. It may be recalled that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently met the representatives of private banks through video conferencing and urged them to support MSMEs through the ECLGS.
As regards bank-wise sanctions, the official data showed that maximum cumulative sanction came from State Bank of India at ₹15,317.71 crore in respect of 1,83,945 accounts. Of this, disbursement stood at ₹9,488.98 crore for 91,690 accounts.
The ECLGS scheme is a specific response to the unprecedented situation of Covid-19 and seeks to provide much needed relief to the MSME sector by incentivising member lending institutions (MLIs) to provide additional credit of up to ₹3-lakh crore at low cost, thereby enabling MSMEs to meet their operational liabilities and restart their business.
Under this scheme, loans extended to MSMEs by banks and NBFCs would be 100 per cent guaranteed by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC). The loan — which includes a moratorium for the first 12 months — will be extended in the form of additional working capital term loan facility in case of banks and additional term loan in case of NBFCs to MSMEs with turnover up to ₹100 crore till October 31, 2020 and interested Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana borrowers.
As many as 45 lakh MSMEs are expected to benefit from the ECLGS scheme.
ECLGS: Top league
State
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Tamil Nadu
Uttar Pradesh
Rajasthan
Karnataka
Loans sanctioned
(₹ crore)
3,691.43
3,676.24
3,616.11
2,637.17
2,330.74
Loans disbursed
(₹ crore)
1,465.39
1,452.04
2,251.78
1,167.39
1,255.75
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
The stock of Varun Beverages on Thursday broke out of the critical resistance of ₹700, which has been acting ...
Films often choose to highlight differences through the motif of food and ‘Axone’, streaming on Netflix, is ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...