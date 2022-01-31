Eco Survey projects growth rate of 8-8.5% for FY 23, indicates more spending in the Budget

A cautious optimism underpinned the Economic Survey on Monday which projected a growth rate of 8-8.5 per cent, albeit based on different variables including an assumption of global crude prices to be in the range of $70-75 per barrel as also the pandemic-related disruptions. For the current fiscal, it reiterated National Statistical Office’s (NSO)‘s estimate of 9.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, four key macro numbers made public on Monday presented an even better picture. First, the GDP deceleration for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 revised to 6.6 as against 7.3 per cent. Second, fiscal deficit in first nine months (April-December) of current fiscal was only half of the budget estimate. Third, GST collection in the month of January was over Rs 1.38 lakh crore. And fourth, core sector (eight key industries) grew by 3.8 per cent in December as against 3.4 per cent in November.

Four pronged approach

Summing up the survey, the newly-appointed Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) B Anantha Nageswaran said that the overall theme of the Economic Survey follows the policy matrix of the Government during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The government has pursued a four-pronged approach – short-term support to the economy especially to the vulnerable sections during these uncertain times, while keeping a firm eye on medium term fiscal stability at the same time, never to let go of the opportunities which crisis provides to initiates structural and supply side reforms, the government has undertaken several measures as well. At the same time, there has been considerable attention on process reforms as well,” he said.

The survey was tabled by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaharaman in both the Houses of Parliament.

Talking about the growth in next fiscal, the survey said that growth in next fiscal, beginning April 1 will be supported by widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending. The year ahead is also well poised for a pick-up in private sector investment with the financial system in a good position to provide support to the revival of the economy.

Projection of 8-8.5 per cent for next fiscal “is based on the assumption that there will be no further debilitating pandemic related economic disruption, monsoon will be normal, withdrawal of global liquidity by major central banks will be broadly orderly, oil prices will be in the range of $70-75/bbl, and global supply chain disruptions will steadily ease over the course of the year,” it said.

Anantha Nageswaran termed the growth projections as “realistic”. He underlined that the economic growth picks up partially because credit growth is picking up from very low base and the corporate sector has deleveraged and profitability is good. He expects the capital expenditure cycle, which is now going to be built on the back of what government has done.

Capex spend

“It is not just the Central Government, but State governments, too, have spent more than expected on the capital expenditure. In the first eight months of the current fiscal, States’ capital expenditure has gone up by 67 per cent compared to previous financial year. In this uncertain pandemic era, governments have done what they are expected to do, expected to frontload growth and support it. On the back of it would crowd in the private sector which will then lead to job creation and employment growth,” he said. Further he hoped for creation of the virtuous circle which will then make it easier to tackle all the important challenges.

Principal Economic Advisor, Sanjeev Sanyal, who led the team that prepared Economic Survey, highlighted that the year ahead is also well poised for a pick-up in private sector investment with the financial system in a good position to provide support to the revival of the economy. The growth rate of next fiscal is less than IMF’s projection of 9 per cent but still India will be fastest growing major economies.

Crude oil prices

Talking about oil price assumption, Sanyal said: “We have taken what we think is reasonable number based on statements of IEA. This is a reasonable assumption and not a forecast of where the oil prices will be.” This is important to note that currently global crude prices is hovering over $90 a barrel and apprehension is that it might go up further which is why assumption of $70-75 a barrel surprised many analysts.

However, Anantha explained that $70-75 a barrel assumption is an average price range. “Current financial year is not over yet and yes the price is $90 but by the time we get into next fiscal year thanks to monetary policies and tightening of global liquidity and potential of growth slow-down in developed world, all these will moderate demand for oil. So, whether 90 dollar is a price that is going to prevail for new financial year is an assumption. Price range of 70-75 is average price assumption for the next fiscal year and I think that is realistic one to made,” he said.

Sectoral Analysis

The Survey stated that agriculture and allied sectors have been the least impacted by the pandemic and the sector is expected to grow by 3.9 per cent in 2021-22 after growing by 3.6 per cent in the previous year. The area sown under kharif and rabi crops, and the production of wheat and rice has been steadily increasing over the years. In the current year, food grains production for the kharif season is estimated to post a record level of 150.5 million tonnes.

According to the Survey, the industrial sector went through a sharp rebound from a contraction of 7 per cent in 2020-21 to an expansion of 11.8 per cent in this financial year. The manufacturing, construction and mining sub-sectors went through the same swing although the utilities segment experienced a more muted cycle as basic services such as electricity and water supply were maintained even at the height of the national lockdown. The share of industry in GVA is now estimated at 28.2 per cent.

The Survey stated that the services sector has been the hardest hit by the pandemic, especially segments that involve human contact. This sector is estimated to grow by 8.2 per cent this financial year following last year’s 8.4 per cent contraction. It should be noted that there is a wide dispersion of performance by different sub-sectors.

The Survey added that total consumption is estimated to have grown by 7.0 per cent in 2021-22 with government consumption remaining the biggest contributor as in the previous year. Government consumption is estimated to grow by a strong 7.6 per cent surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The Survey noted that inflation has reappeared as a global issue in both advanced and emerging economies. The surge in energy prices, non-food commodities, input prices, disruption of global supply chains, and rising freight costs stoked global inflation during the year. In India, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation moderated to 5.2 per cent in 2021-22 (April-December) from 6.6 per cent in the corresponding period of 2020-21. It was 5.6 per cent (YoY) in December 2021, which is within the targeted tolerance band.