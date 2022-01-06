Economic research agencies expect Omicron to impact GDP growth estimate for FY’22

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Ahead of release of first advance estimate of economic growth by the government, various economic research agencies have revised the estimate downward for current fiscal (2021-22 or FY 22) up to 10 basis points or bp (100 basis points mean 1 per cent).
Government’s Statistics office will come out with First Advance Estimate for FY’22 on Friday. This number is likely to give a sense on impact of second wave and possible impact of third wave of pandemic on the economy.
India Ratings & Research, (Ind-Ra), in its report on Thursday, estimated that spread of Omicron to reduce GDP growth by 10 bp in FY22. It said that curbs in various forms such as reducing the capacity of market/market complexes and night/weekend curfews to check human mobility/contact have already started in several States which are impacting economic activities.
“Ind-Ra believes this will have an adverse impact on 4QFY22 (January-March quarter) GDP. Ind-Ra’s estimate shows that GDP growth in 4QFY22 will now come in at 5.7 per cent year-on-year, which is 40bp lower than the agency’s earlier estimate of 6.1 per cent. For the entire FY’22, the GDP is expected to clock a growth rate of 9.3 per cent yoy, 10bp lower than our earlier estimate of 9.4 per cent,” the report authored by agency’s Principal Economist Sunil Kumar Sinha said.
‘Impact limited to one quarter’
In her note, ICRA’s Chief Economist Aditi Nayar says their early analysis suggests that the impact of an Omicron wave may be limited to one quarter in terms of the duration of the surge in fresh cases, as well as the economic impact given the better preparedness of governments, the health care system and households. However, there continues to be a lot of uncertainty around this.“The impact on GDP growth will depend on the extent to which restrictions need to be extended across States in the coming weeks. As of now, we see a modest downside to our forecast of FY’2022 GDP expansion of 9 per cent,” she said.
Dovish stance likely
Further she mentioned that with the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and widening of restrictions leading to heightened uncertainty, it is increasingly unlikely that the MPC and RBI will commence with policy normalisation in February itself, unless inflation provides an acutely negative surprise. However, the likelihood of the latter is muted at this point, she emphasised.
Ind-Ra’s Sinha, too, believes the RBI will continue to pursue its accommodative policy stance with no change in the policy rate in the foreseeable future and the union government would not be in a hurry to get back to the fiscal consolidation path. “It will be a gradual process keeping the unfolding economic scenario in mind,” he said.
Most of the global agencies have estimated growth to be in the range of 9 to 10 per cent while RBI expects growth to be 9.5 per cent. However, RBI’s forecast is based on an assumption saying no resurgence in Covid-19 infections in India.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...