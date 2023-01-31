The proverbial story teller for citizens of the country, the Prasar Bharati, India’s autonomous public broadcaster, marked its silver jubilee at a time when radio remains the “bulwark of outreach”. The pandemic further strengthened the role of radio waves in the lives of Indian citizens. The Economic Survey 2022-23 pointed out that in this fast-evolving digital era, radio embossed a separate identity for citizens.

It noted that during the pandemic, radio waves not only spread awareness but also functioned as a channel for empowerment as virtual education also took the recourse of the medium.

The All India Radio now broadcasts in 23 languages, 179 dialects from 479 stations reaching 99.1 per cent of India’s population. Even as Prasar Bharati celebrated its silver jubilee on November 23 last year, it has kept up with the fast-evolving digital times. “Over 240 radio services of All India Radio are live-streamed on NewsOnAir App, Prasar Bharati’s official App. These streams have a large number of listeners not just in India, but globally, in more than 85 countries across the world,” the Survey noted.

A popular medium

At the same time, FM Radio reach has grew to 388 stations in June quarter in 2022 from 243 stations in December quarter in 2015. The Survey added that rising number of FM stations indicate that radio, as mass media, has delivered its mandate of public service satisfactorily.

“Radio continues to be the most affordable and popular medium of mass communication in India and has been a tool that has consistently helped in empowerment and social development of the people of our country. The accessibility, wide coverage, variety of programmes, mobility, and vernacularity have continued to be reasons for its popularity,”

“For instance, The “Mann ki Baat’ programme, where the Prime Minister establishes a dialogue with the citizens on issues of day-to-day governance, reached the milestone of completing its 96th episode on 25th December 2022, with more to follow this year,” it added.

While FM radio has grown its reach in hinterland regions, Community Radio Stations serve targeted local and well-defined communities with a strong reach in vernacular languages and various dialects. “With this, we see the radio as being significantly important through good and tough times,” the Survey added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit