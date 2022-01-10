Economic survey says employment scenario improved despite pandemic

The Labour Bureau released the findings of the second round of Quarterly Economic Survey (July-September, 2021) here on Monday. The survey said the estimated total employment in the nine selected sectors came out as 3.10 crore approximately, which is two lakh higher than the estimated employment (3.08 crore) from the first round of the QES (April-June, 2021).

Releasing the report, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said the results show that despite a pandemic, the employment scenario is improving in the country. He said the Centre is hopeful that the third wave of Covid-19 will also be brought under control soon.

Employment across sectors

The total employment for these nine sectors taken collectively was reported as 2.37 crore in the sixth Employment Census (2013-14). “Manufacturing accounted for nearly 39 per cent, followed by education with 22 per cent and health as well as IT/BPOs sectors both around 10 per cent. Trade and Transport sectors engaged 5.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent of the total estimated workers respectively. Regular workers constitute 87 per cent of the estimated workforce in the nine selected sectors, with only two per cent being casual workers,” a Government release said.

However, in the construction sector, 20 per cent of the workers were contractual and 6.4 per cent were casual workers. Most (98.3 per cent) of the establishments were located outside households, though a highest 5.1 per cent of units in accommodation and restaurants sector were found to operate from within households. Yadav added that employment opportunities have improved in various sectors and about two lakh new opportunities were created during the survey period.