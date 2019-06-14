Economists seek Budget push to boost growth

Economists on Friday urged the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to use the General Budget to set the tone for the next five years. Earlier, social sector experts suggested that the Finance Minister should focus on education, hygiene, woman safety, nutrition of infants in the forthcoming Budget.

These views were expressed during two pre-Budget meetings held on Friday. The Budget will be presented on July 5.

In a meeting with economists, the main areas of discussion included boosting economic growth, job-oriented growth, increased macro-economic stability, fiscal management including ideal size of public sector sorrowing requirements and increase in investments among others. Suggestions included tariff reforms, removing bottlenecks in supply-chain, EXIM policy for agriculture, removal of specific duties on textiles, maintaining fiscal consolidation, revival of Inter-State Councils for holistic domestic growth, and boosting employment by focusing on skilling and giving fillip to services and manufacturing sector,

Economists also pressed for making the tax regime, both direct and indirect taxes, friendly. Here they opined further simplification of GST along with implementation of the Direct Taxes Code. Another area, where economists wanted to draw attention of the Finance Minister was the NBFC sector. They suggested Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC)-type framework for NBFCs. Also they were in favour of infusing capital in banks.

Economists, who attended meeting, include Rathin Roy (CEO & Director, NIPFP), Shekhar Shah (DG, National Council of Applied Economic Research), Surjit S. Bhalla (MD, O(X) US Investment), Soumya Kanti Ghosh (Chief Economist, SBI), Ajit Ranade (Chief Economist, Aditya Birla Group), Pranjul Bhandari (Chief India Economist, HSBC).

Earlier in the day, in another meeting, social sector experts asked the Minister to levy higher taxation on sweetened and salted products, rationalise taxes on medical devices, and earmark funds for healthcare infrastructure, and providing free drugs as well as diagnostic facilities. The main areas of discussion included issues relating to health, education, social protection, pensions and human development.

The stakeholders of social sector gave suggestions like focus on education and hygiene particularly for rural women, audit of cities to identify security gaps to strengthen women safety, increased budgetary allocation towards nutrition of infants, full operationalisation of one-stop centres for women in all districts, a finance ministry statement said.

They also suggested expansion of healthcare infrastructure, provision of free drugs and diagnostic facilities, rationalisation of taxes on medical devices, promotion of public private partnership in secondary and tertiary healthcare sectors, fiscal incentives for recycling of waste water and rainwater harvesting, among others.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma, Centre for Policy Research President Yamini Aiyer, Helpage India Chief Operating Officer Rohit Prasad, and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Priyanka Kanoongo attended the meeting.