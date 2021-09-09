Economy poised to recover at much faster pace in next three quarters, says Finmin report

After a growth rate of 20 per cent plus in April-June quarter (Q1), a Finance Ministry report on Thursday expressed optimism that the economy may see much better recovery during the remaining three quarters of the current fiscal.

“A broad-based rebound in several leading macroeconomic indicators in July and August offer bright prospects for India’s continued economic recovery. With the government and RBI’s unflinching commitment to put the economy back on track, India is poised for an even faster recovery in the next three quarters of FY22,” the monthly economic report by the economic affairs department said. Further, it mentioned that rapidly increasing vaccination coverage and richer experience with pandemic management provide confidence that the recovery can be continued even in the event of a third wave.

RBI’s estimates for Q2, Q3 and Q4 are 7.3 per cent, 6.3 per cent and 6.1 per cent respectively.

V shaped recovery

Highlighting first quarter GDP growth, the report said that this reaffirms India’s resilient V-shaped recovery despite a more brutal second wave. “Having posted an almost 180 degree turn around from a sharp contraction in Q1 of FY21, to recover more than 90 per cent of the pre-pandemic Q1 output of FY20, the V-shaped economic recovery remains intact,” it said.

Also see: ‘Indian aviation industry sees green shoots of recovery’

Further, it said that the momentum of India’s economic recovery witnessed since the second half of FY21 did get disrupted by the second wave. However, the rapid surge in vaccination coverage from 6.4 per cent of the adult population with at least first dose in Q4 of FY21 to 31.9 per cent in Q1 of FY22 contained the sequential decline in output. Vaccination coverage now stands at more than 60 per cent of the adult population as of September 8.

The report noted that Kerala remains a concern accounting for around 60 per cent of daily new cases in the country and reporting the highest daily deaths across all states. “While experts have cautioned against a potential third wave in the oncoming festive months, pandemic control and management needs to be strengthened with Maharashtra and Kerala presently accounting for 70 per cent of the active cases in the country,” it advised.

Better tax collection

Mentioning revenue buoyancy, the report said better collection not just in direct taxes but also in indirect taxes, augurs well for the government to provide required budgeted support to the economy. “Capital expenditure registered a 14.8 per cent YoY growth during April-July 2021, mainly focussed on road transport, highways, railways and housing,” it said.

Burying retrospective taxation reaffirms the government’s commitment to providing a stable and predictable tax regime for all stakeholders, the report added.

It mentioned that sanguine economic prospects continue to be catalysed by effervescent external sector indicators. On the one hand, export has moved upwards while on the other hand FDI and FPI inflows are on stronger foot. All these took foreign exchange reserves to a record high of $633.56 billion.