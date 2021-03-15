Ecuador opens trade office in Bengaluru

Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) has opened the Ecuador Trade Office in Bengaluru to accelerate trade and business relations between both the countries.

For opening the Ecuador Trade Office, IETO has collaborated with the Latin American Caribbean Federation of India (LACFI). Also Ecuador has appointed Anuradha Pradeep as its Trade Commissioner and to man the Trade Office in Bengaluru.

The office was recently inaugurated by the Ambassador of Ecuador to India, Hector Gonzalo Cueva Jacome along with Dr Shalini Rajneesh, Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary and senior IAS officer H Basavarajendra.

Hector Gonzalo Cueva Jacome said: “LACFI is on the way to opening trade offices in major metro cities in India to facilitate Indian businessmen wanting to do trade in LAC countries where Ecuador Trade Office will enforce strong business ties from South India to Ecuador. The office will work directly with the Ecuador Embassy in New Delhi and bring opportunities to places like Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities of South India.”

Trade Delegation

A 35-member delegation from South India of the Latin American Caribbean Federation of India is expected to visit Ecuador in May and various opportunities in the health sector, skill development, agriculture are expected to be signed with various companies and organisations in this region.

“Trade relations with Ecuador have huge potential. LAC region will be at the top of our priorities as per the Prime Minister’s Vision and MEA’s approach in bringing LAC closer, through the Federation we will continue to intensify and deepen our engagement with the LAC countries which will be sustained and regular. Our development partnerships will be guided by LAC region’s priorities and we will build as much local capacity and create as many local opportunities as possible,” said President IETO Dr Asif Iqbal.

“We will bring the South Indian market closer and make it easier and more attractive to trade with the Latin and Caribbean region. Ecuador has been our friendly partner for a long time,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuradha Pradeep said “My goal is to build stronger bilateral relations and reach new heights between South Indian companies and Ecuador which is a huge market and also the aspect of bonding with Ecuador is to explore more for further enhancing the relations. We are initiating the India Latin American Arbitration Council that can support various companies between the two regions and build trust between businessmen.”