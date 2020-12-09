ED files prosecution complaint against Embraer

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Embraer SA in a case involving middlemen in the sale of three planes by the Brazilian firm to the DRDO.
The complaint also names Interdev Aviation Services Pte Ltd, Anoop Kumar Gupta (Director of KRBL Ltd), KRBL Ltd, Anurag Potdar (nephew of Anoop Kumar Gupta) and others.
The CBI registered an FIR on the basis of a reference received from Chief Controller, R&D (R&M) & DS, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), with regard to the allegations that Embraer was being investigated by authorities the US and Brazil for alleged employment of an agent in facilitating the contract for AEW&C Project for procurement of three fully modified EMB-145 aircraft.
Based on the FIR, the ED initiated a probe under the provisions of the PMLA. It revealed that Embraer obtained the contract for supply of aircraft to the Indian Air Force for $210 million and paid commission of $5.76 million to a middleman named Vipin Khanna for influencing the contract in its favour. The kickbacks were routed by Embraer through its subsidiaries to Interdev Aviation, Singapore in lieu of a sham agreement, the ED said.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The scheme will be sector- as well as market-cap-agnostic and pick companies with stable businesses
Responsible Investing (RI) is a broad term that includes integration of ESG into the investment process. ESG, ...
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...