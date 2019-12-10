Efforts being made to boost exports: Hardeep Singh Puri

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
The government is aware of the problems faced by exporters and efforts are being taken to boost exports, including to emerging markets through preferential and free trade agreements, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.
Addressing an event organised by the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), the Minister said he had a meeting with member exporters from EEPC India in August, based on which a short and medium-term strategy for enhancing engineering shipments has been formulated.
“Efforts are also being undertaken to increase our exports to emerging markets of Africa, Latin America through PTAs/FTAs (preferential/free trade agreements),” the Minister of State for Commerce said.
Based on the feedback from EEPC India, non-tariff barriers for engineering sector have been identified, including the list of countries where test reports of the Central Power Research Institute are not accepted, he said.
“These have been shared with the concerned territorial divisions of the Department for taking them up bilaterally with the concerned country/region, for resolving the issues expeditiously,” the Minister said.
Outlining the measures taken by the government to enhance exports, the Minister said a fully electronic refund module for quick and automated ITC (income tax credit) is now in place, and the remission of duties for taxes on export products (RoDTEP) scheme, which will replace the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), has already been announced.
A new scheme known as NIRVIK to provide higher insurance coverage to banks on their export credit to Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) is being worked out, Puri said.
The scheme will provide more comfort to banks to lend to exporters.
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Ashwini Phadnis offers a peek into a fascinating exercise — airlines assigning a unique identity to each of ...
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
Though the MCX Crude contract closed above ₹4,200, the breakout was not decisive
It’s just what your doctor prescribed — stay fit, reduce premium on your health policy
Onion is the Indian voter’s most lethal weapon on the ruling party. We saw this in the ‘onion election’ of ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...